The Yorkshire Vet’s Donkey Day Out – Channel 5

Peter Wright takes his pals and donkey fans Steve and Jean Green on their very first trip to London in The Yorkshire Vet’s Donkey Day Out, the first of two Yorkshire Vet specials for Channel 5’s Help the Animals week.

They see the sights, including a donkey-themed garden at Chelsea Flower Show, before going on to a donkey sanctuary, of which Peter is an ambassador, in Sidmouth, Devon.

In the second special, The Yorkshire Vet 12 Days of Christmas (tomorrow, 8pm, for full listings see our TV Guide), Peter and colleague Julian Norton count down the 12 Days of Christmas in a fun interpretation of the carol.

Here Peter, 63, tells us more…

Both shows sound great! What can viewers expect in The Yorkshire Vet’s Donkey Day Out?

We take Jean and Steve to see the sights of London and then to The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon.

They’d never been out of Yorkshire before so it was quite an eye-opener and a great deal of fun.

We had a fantastic time but there’s no place like home.

Help the Animals week showcases the work of animal charities. Why is it important to support them?

All of the charities do a fantastic job in their own way and each has a role to play.

Our animal population would be in a very sorry state without them.

The Yorkshire Vet is very popular. Did you ever think it would be such a hit?

I never thought it would be popular in a million years.

I’m a pessimist by nature, so when the viewing figures started to build up after the pilot series, I just couldn’t believe it!

To get one and a half million viewers plus is fantastic.

We have a very loyal fan base and they do come to the surgery to see us and it’s always a pleasure.

TV Times rating: ***