The Zoo – Eden

The highs and lows of life behind the scenes with the animals and staff at Dublin Zoo are captured in a new series of The Zoo on Eden

It’s exciting times as we return to Dublin Zoo for a new series of The Zoo on Eden. A team of vets is arriving to give an 18-year-old sloth a health check, a home-improvement plan is put into action to distract warring meerkats, and there’s the possibility of a new arrival in the Gorilla Rainforest.

A clever training programme is in place making it possible for the keepers to communicate with the gorillas, so they’re able to observe Lena’s (pictured top) expanding belly at close quarters, but the big question is: how do you actually do a proper pregnancy test on a primate?

The sparkly solution to the problem may come as a bit of a surprise…

For fill listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ****