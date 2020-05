Holby City fans listen up! The BBC medical drama is taking a break for a few weeks...

Production on Holby City has been suspended in light of the Coronavirus crisis, so the medical drama won’t be on our screens for a while.

It’s due to return later this year as Guy Self returns to work at the hospital, it looks like romance could be on the cards for Jac, and Fletch gets some devastating news…

Holby City usually airs Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.