There’s no Holby City this week!

Holby City fans listen up! The BBC medical drama is taking a break for a few weeks...

Although production on Holby City has since resumed, the medical drama won’t be on our screens for a while.

It’s due to return later this year, with a special episode that will see the hospital come up against the challenges of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Acting CEO Max McGerry (Jo Martin) wrestles with keeping the hospital under control and her staff safe. But that’s not all she’s fighting, as Ric (Hugh Quarshie) goes head to head with Max, having lost all trust in her following recent events, which saw him being operated on by a drunk Guy Self! As the task at hand proves to be bigger than anyone could have imagined, will Max and the Holby’s dedicated staff get through this?

Holby City usually airs Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.