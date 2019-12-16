Three Identical Strangers – C4

Another chance to see Three Identical Strangers, a remarkable story about three young men which only gets more bizarre as it goes on

Three Identical Strangers is a compelling documentary by film-maker Tim Wardle, which won the special jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival last year (Monday, 10pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

It tells the bizarre and moving true story of Robert Shafran, Eddy Galland and David Kellman, three strangers who made the chance discovery in 1980, at the age of 19, that they were identical triplets.

The three were initially delighted to be reunited and became an overnight media sensation in the United States and across the world.

But things began to unravel when the long-lost brothers made a shocking discovery about their childhoods.

TV Times rating: ****