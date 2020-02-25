Top Gear – BBC2

Top Gear ends a successful run with more wacky stunts (and thoughtful reviews) from Freddie, Paddy and Chris

Two series in and the bromance between Paddy, Freddie and Chris has really blossomed (Sunday, 8pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

We’ll miss the camaraderie as this series comes to an end.

It’ll be hard to top Freddie’s bungee jump in a Rover in the first episode, but tonight still has plenty of treats, not least comedian Tom Allen driving the reasonably fast car.

Tom Allen not wearing a suit – we don’t believe it! And the big challenge tonight is: which emergency service vehicle is the fastest?

TV Times rating: ***