Paddy, Chris and Freddie head to the roof of the world for this Top Gear Nepal Special – do they know what they're taking on?

Top Gear Nepal Special sees Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris buckling up for a hair-raising adventure as they scale dizzying heights in Nepal (Sunday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

The three go head to head to see whose “city” car; a Peugeot 106, a Renault 4 and a Nepalese Hula, can make it up the unforgiving and downright scary-looking tracks to Muktinath Temple perched 3,800m above sea-level.

The lads are genuinely petrified as their vehicles teeter on rocky terrain, with sheer drops plunging a mile deep, and there’s a heart-stopping moment when Chris’s handbrake has a terrifying malfunction!

Expect bemused locals, jeopardy, plenty of banter and panoramic mountain views with not a hint of tinsel or a sprig of holly in sight!

TV Times rating: ****