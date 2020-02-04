Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King – ITV

ITV’s new three-part documentary Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King follows the controversial boxer as he prepares for his next bout

Take a ringside seat at the Morecambe home of Tyson Fury with a three-part behind-the-scenes look at the 6ft 9in boxer’s chaotic family life in Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King on ITV.

Over several months, cameras follow 31-year-old Tyson, his wife Paris, their five children (all pictured top) and his dad John as the self-styled Gypsy King prepares to take on arch-rival Deontay Wilder for a second time and reclaim his WBC World Heavyweight title (the fight takes place on 22 February in Las Vegas and airs on BT Sport Box Office).

We also hear about Tyson’s ongoing struggle with his mental health, which almost led him to take his own life, and why he’ll always be deeply proud of his traveller heritage.

‘I woke up wanting to die on a daily basis,’ says the boxer.

‘But I heard a voice saying, “Don’t do this, you’re going to destroy your family’s life.”

‘I thought, “I need to get well.”’

Since then, Tyson has been working hard to stay mentally healthy.

But his unpredictability has taken its toll on his family.

‘Tyson’s a bit of a loose cannon,’ says Paris.

‘He’s always had a fragile state of mind.

‘We’re trying to keep a bit of normality.’

A fascinating insight into the life of the controversial British boxer.

TV Times rating: ***