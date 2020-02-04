Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State – BBC2

This week’s Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State on BBC2 goes behind the scenes at Toxteth Job Centre, the busiest job centre in Liverpool

Toxteth Job Centre in Liverpool is the focus this week in BBC2’s Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State, the series about controversial changes to the benefits system.

After Toxteth merged with job centres that closed down, staff and claimants – some facing a long journey for a 10-minute appointment – are feeling the strain.

Sue, 62 (pictured top), and Zak, 47, are trying to find a job and both would clearly rather be in work than having the stress and anxiety of claiming Universal Credit.

‘It’s supposed to be making life easier,’ says Zak.

‘But for who? Not us.’

TV Times rating: ****