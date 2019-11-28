What Makes A Murderer – C4

In this week’s What Makes A Murderer on C4, convicted killer Paul Aldridge goes under the microscope to see what led him to murder 22 years ago
Neuro-criminologist Professor Adrian Raine and forensic psychologist Dr Vicky Thakordas-Desai examine the mind of killer Paul Aldridge (pictured above) in this week’s episode of C4’s fascinating series What Makes a Murderer, which asks if it’s nature or nurture that leads people to kill.
In 1996 at the age of 20, Paul was convicted of beating to death an elderly hitch-hiker and served 22 years in prison after being found guilty of murder by joint enterprise.
Now Paul undertakes a series of biological and psychological tests to see what factors may have influenced his behaviour on that fateful night.
