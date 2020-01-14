Wild Animal Rescue – Channel 5

In Wild Animal Rescue, Bill Oddie, Lindsey Chapman, Steve Backshall and Miranda Krestovnikoff look at the work of people who are determined to do the right thing by Britain's wildlife

Wild Animal Rescue sets out to show that, with climate change, the destruction of natural habitat and winter now well underway, many of the UKs wild animals are facing tougher challenges (Monday, 7pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Over the next four nights presenters Bill Oddie, Lindsey Chapman, Steve Backshall and Miranda Krestovnikoff team up to celebrate the amazing range of wildlife native to Britain and meet the dedicated people who are committed to conserving what we have and adding to it, if possible.

MORE: Steve Backshall on TV series Fierce

These include Joan Hickley who has spent the last twenty years rescuing and rehabilitating injured and sick hedgehogs at her “Hosprickal” in the West Midlands.

Scottish wildcats who roam the Highlands and a vast colony of gannets off the East Yorkshire coast also feature in tonight’s opening episode.

TV Times rating: ****