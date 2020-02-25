Wild Cuba: A Caribbean Journey – BBC2

Cameraman and naturalist Colin Stafford-Johnson explores parts of Cuba few outsiders have seen in Wild Cuba: A Caribbean Journey on BBC2

Cameraman, naturalist and director Colin Stafford-Johnson reveals some of Cuba’s natural secrets in Wild Cuba: A Caribbean Journey on BBC2.

Cuba’s position as a Communist country on the USA’s doorstep led to long years of cultural isolation.

But one of the upsides of this was a landscape that’s avoided the ravages that so much of the planet has endured.

It is a landscape where many of its natural wonders have been preserved.

This two-parter from Colin – a one-time colleague of another cameraman-turned-presenter, Gordon Buchanan – explores the island’s riches.

They include tiny bee hummingbirds, the world’s smallest bird, and mass crab migrations (pictured top).

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ****