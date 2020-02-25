Win the Wilderness: Alaska – BBC2

As Win the Wilderness: Alaska comes to a conclusion, we finally get to find out which lucky couple have won their own chunk of secluded loveliness

On Win the Wilderness: Alaska this week, it’s the day Duane and Rena Ose have been dreading (Sunday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

After agreeing to pass on the Alaskan paradise they built and have called home for 30 years to someone they felt was worthy enough to inherit it, Duane and Rena have now arrived at the moment of truth.

As the Oses head off for a well deserved change of pace in Minnesota, which of the two remaining couples will win the wilderness?

While spending the night there on their own to experience first-hand what their new life would be like, one couple make big plans, while tensions start to show between the other. And after dishing out a few final tests, the Oses take an emotional final tour of their beloved home before naming the new owners…

TV Times rating: ***