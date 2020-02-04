The Windsors: Secrets of the Royal Tours – C4

The Windsors: Secrets of the Royal Tours looks back at the many official visits the Royal Family have undertaken on the nation's behalf

The Windsors: Secrets of the Royal Tours, is C4’s new four-part series (Saturday, 7pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

It proves, if any proof were necessary, that the appetite for programmes about the Royal Family, whether documentary or drama, never lets up.

If you’re fascinated to learn about the Royal Family‘s part in recent history, this will be a welcome morsel.

From the devastation wrought by World War Two, the collapse of empires – the British and Soviet among them – and the rebuilding of Europe, tonight’s opener looks at the war and its aftermath, focusing in particular on the Commonwealth tour of 1953-54.

TV Times rating: ***