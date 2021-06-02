Holby will close its doors in March next year!

The BBC has revealed the huge news that Holby City is coming to an end in 2022, after being on air for 23 years.

The news was broken today in a thread on the official Holby City Twitter account.

The first tweet read: “We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years.

“We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

The thread went on to explain that this was a ‘tough decision’, one which ‘reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country’.

A new direction for The BBC

In a press release, the BBC explained they are axing Holby ‘in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate’.

The BBC added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999.”

“Holby has been a stalwart with audiences, delighting millions of viewers each week and winning hundreds of awards with a compelling mix of cutting edge medical stories and explosive personal stories.

“We look forward to working with the team over the coming months to ensure that when it ends, Holby goes out on a high.”

Holby City will continue to air at its usual time until it comes to an end next year.

The Holby Twitter account promises that “Holby will get the send-off it deserves.”

Holby City airs on Tuesday nights at 8.20pm on BBC One, and previous episodes can be found on BBC iPlayer.

