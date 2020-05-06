Hollyoaks fans slam EVIL Edward for spiking Tony in shocking scenes

Edward's hatred for his own son continues...

Hollyoaks fans were furious after Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) found another way to make his son’s life hell.

In shocking scenes, Tony (Nick Pickard) was hospitalised after Edward spiked his drink and he suffered a seizure.

Tony made the mistake of extending an olive branch to Edward, inviting his dad along to a lunch.

It was originally planned for just Tony and sister Verity (Eva O’Har), but Edward soon wormed his way in.

As ever, he played the part of the caring father and grandfather but he had much more sinister intentions.

Following Tony’s collapse, things got even worse after his brain scan came back.

Diane (Alex Fletcher) tries to comfort husband Tony, explaining that the doctors are trying to work out the reason behind the seizure.

Tony attempted to discharge himself, brushing it off as a “wobble”, but Edward stopped him.

He tried to manipulate his son even further, sending Tony for a brain scan and amping up the drama.

In further shocking scenes, Tony is about to receive some devastating health news.

But is it true, or another one of Edward’s lies?

Fans are shocked by Edward’s cruel treatment of his son, taking to Twitter to vent about the evil father.

One wrote, “Hate Edward!! How could you do that to your own son!!! #Hollyoaks”

One fan also hates Edward, but praised Joe McGann for his great performance.

They wrote, “Okay don’t hate me. Yes Edward is evil and I can’t stand him, but like he is also so chillingly good. Joe really does play him so well! #hollyoaks“

Another added, “Edward ruining the day once again. Poor Tony Loudly crying face#hollyoaks”

And a fourth said, “Uhhh Edward needs to go. This is so messed up. #Hollyoaks”

Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.