Hollyoaks fans FEAR for Juliet as she continues to work for evil Jordan

Juliet is making some dangerous decisions…

Hollyoaks teen Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has got caught up in dealing drugs for Jordan Price (Connor Callard).

Initially Juliet had only done this to pay back the money lost as she flushed Jordan’s drugs down the toilet following an unexpected locker search.

She was protecting boyfriend Sid Sumner (Billy Price), who had been trying to hide the drugs on behalf of Jordan, but now it’s going further than that.

Juliet is now dealing drugs at other schools, disguising herself with different uniforms so she can go about undetected.

On top of this, she even starts bragging to Sid that she’s managed to sell the entire stash that Jordan gave her.

Is she playing a very dangerous game?

Hollyoaks official Twitter account shared a poll, asking fans what they thought was going to happen next for Juliet.

They wrote, “Do you think there is anyone who can stop Juliet from going down this dark path? #Hollyoaks”

44% of fans said that ‘No she’s decided to go’, with many fans worrying about what’s going to happen next.

One fan wrote, “Juliet is getting involved with Jordan and his stupid drug runs? Oh, mate. #Hollyoaks”

Another added, “I feel like such a mom towards Juliet. Just wanna protect her and smack Jordan upside the head. #JulietNightingale #Hollyoaks”

A third said, “Juliet should listen to Sid & she shouldn’t deal drugs for Jordan #Hollyoaks”

And a fourth added, “Oh, Juliet. What are you getting yourself into, hun. #Hollyoaks #JulietNightingale”

Recently, Juliet actress Niamh Blackshaw revealed there’ll be a shock arrest in store for her character.

How will she get out of this one?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4