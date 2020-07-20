Why is Hollyoaks not on and when does it return after the summer break?

Hollyoaks will be back in the autumn...

Here’s everything you need to know about Hollyoaks‘ summer break…

Why is Hollyoaks not on?

Hollyoaks will temporarily disappear from our screens this summer, as the soap is taking a break.

After studios were forced to shut earlier this year thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, episodes were reduced to try and keep the soap on air for as long as possible.

Sadly, Hollyoaks episodes have run out, meaning the soap is being forced to take an unscheduled break from our screens.

The last episode before summer break will be Tuesday 21st July at 6.30pm on C4.

What will happen in the last Hollyoaks episode before the break?

Soap fans will have lots to look forward to in upcoming episodes.

The last episode will see family tensions threatening to derail the Devereux-Drinkwell wedding.

Mitchell Devereux and Scott Drinkwell are due to tie the knot but, sadly for this couple, it has not been a smooth journey.

Meanwhile, Liberty Savage is preparing to give birth to a surrogate baby for her sister Sienna Blake.

But the sisters are hiding some complicated secrets, which could cause some drama when the baby arrives.

As you might expect, these storylines will be left on cliffhangers and we’ll have to wait until the soap’s return until they’re resolved!

What will air whilst Hollyoaks is away?

There’ll be one new episode of Hollyoaks Favourites to look forward to after the final summer episode.

This spin-off series has been taking a look at some iconic soap moments, whilst the schedule was reduced due to lockdown.

The final Hollyoaks Favourites episodes will air from Tuesday 21st to Friday 24th of July, all taking a look at Hannah Ashworth’s eating disorder storyline from 2007.

But there’ll be a brand new spin-off to look forward to, as they’ll be airing Hollyoaks @ 25 to celebrate the soap’s 25th anniversary.

This will span from the 1990s to the present day, focusing on its most dramatic and explosive moments.

This special series is expected to air in July, over five weeks.

When will Hollyoaks return to our screens?

Hollyoaks’ break will last from the end of July until September.

But the good news is that the soap plans on upping its schedule in the autumn, going from two episodes a week to four.

By 2021, it should go back to its usual five nights a week which soap fans know and love!