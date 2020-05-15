Dancing on Ice set to return next year with ‘really big names’

More ice skating fun...

Dancing on Ice is reportedly set to return to our screens next year.

An insider revealed to The Sun that the professional skaters are set to meet with potential celebrity contestants soon.

Things were put on hold as productions across the globe were halted when the spread of the coronavirus caused lockdowns around the world.

However, it seems that the show is hoping to come back bigger and better next year.

“It’s full steam ahead for next year’s show and casting is already well underway,” said a source.

“The professional skaters will be meeting potential celebrity partners on the ice next month to see how they pair up.

“It takes some time to get the celebs up to speed so they’ll spend a lot of time on the ice to make sure they’re definitely keen to go ahead. It’s only after this that they’ll be confirmed.

“All training will be done safely and with the teams abiding by social distancing rules.”

The source added that the network will be hoping to spend extra money to get in bigger names than ever before.

“ITV have taken a hit like all the broadcasters so they’re pumping cash into the show in a bid to make it a real ratings winner again,” the insider added.

“The budget for talent has been inflated so they can splash out on a couple of really big names.

“Dancing On Ice has increased in popularity over the years and now it’s picked up a real following, they want to keep the momentum high.”

Meanwhile, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street are all planning to restart filming soon.

Former EastEnders star Joe Swash won the most recent series of Dancing on ice.