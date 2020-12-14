Pierce is set to leave Ramsay Street at the end of this week...

Neighbours will see Pierce Greyson bid a final farewell to his friends and family on Friday… but not before he delivers a chilling warning to those he loves.

Viewers have seen Pierce’s marriage to Chloe fall apart after his affair with Dipi Rebecchi was revealed.

But while Pierce has tried to patch things up with Chloe, the damage to their relationship has been done.

End of an era

Sadly, by the end of this week Pierce is making the shock decision to leave Ramsay Street and make a fresh start in Sydney.

Chloe is set to be heartbroken that her marriage has ended in such a devastating way, while Hendrix flatly refuses to move with his dad.

After some words of advice from Chloe, Pierce tells Hendrix he can stay in Erinsborough, but he is being cut off from any financial support.

But while Hendrix prepares to look for a job so he can pay his way, the Kennedy’s offer him a place to live with them.

Pierce’s chilling warning

With his son now sorted, Pierce prepares to say his goodbyes, but he makes sure he tells Chloe some home truths before he leaves.

As the pair say their last goodbye, Pierce privately warns Chloe about Nicolette’s sinister motives, leaving her rattled.

But what exactly does Pierce have to say to his son-to-be ex wife?

And will she pass the information on to Aaron and David?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 – the earlier lunchtime slot is due to Home and Away’s annual break over Christmas.