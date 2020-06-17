12 Puppies and Us will be back on BBC2 for a second series

Cute!

12 Puppies and Us, which follows families who’ve become puppy owners, will return for a second series on BBC2.

The new series, called 12 Puppies and Us – The Next Chapter, will follow people across Britain as they navigate the tough but fun first few months together.

The Beeb has revealed that it will feature both adopted rescue and responsibly-bought puppies. The families will have to take the pups on their first ever walkies and toilet train them!

The show will include popular breeds like Whippets and Daschunds, plus dogs who provide specialist services and care. The series will show how to raise a puppy from cradle to adolescence.

The new show will also re-visit some of the dogs who featured in the original 10 Puppies and Us, which went out in 2018.

Dan Barraclough, Executive Producer, RDF, says: “The recent lockdown has seen a surge in interest from people wanting to take on a puppy and from a really diverse range of families and backgrounds.

“From tiny dogs like the Chinese Crested Powderpuff to Great Danes, people are looking into some very different breeds, so it will be intriguing to see how each family deals with the challenges of their particular pup.

“And they’ll be growing up in dramatically different environments – from city flats to open farmland. It will also be fascinating to be able follow up on the pups from previous series to see how they have developed over two years. There will be some recurring bad habits, but also some surprising transformations to marvel at.”

Abigail Priddle, Commissioning Editor, BBC2, adds: “I’m so excited to have a new cohort of puppies joining us on BBC2. From large dogs to small, rescue pups to responsibly bred, this series will be a wonderful way of sharing in the joys, troubles, tips and training that come with a new four-legged friend.”

It’s not yet been revealed when the six-part series will go out. Each episode will be an hour-long.