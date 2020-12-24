150 TV quiz questions and answers for your virtual quiz night

Challenge your friends and family and put your knowledge to the test with our 150 TV quiz questions and answers...

Planning a quiz? Need some TV quiz questions? Well here’s 150 TV quiz questions for you including rounds of films, the soaps and comedies.

FILMS

1. Which film won four awards at this year’s Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director?

2. George Clooney once appeared in a horror comedy called Return Of The Killer Tomatoes. True or False?

3. Which of the following TV series has not yet been turned into a big screen film?

a) Friends

b) Sex And The City

c) The X Files

4. Which singing superstar has written, directed and executive produced Black Is King for Disney + ?

5. Which 1974 disaster film starred Paul Newman and Steve McQueen?

6. How many sequels are there to the original Jaws?

7. Billie Eillish is the youngest-ever artist to record a James Bond theme song. True of false?

8. What is the name of the all-girl acappella group that Anna Kendrick joins in Pitch Perfect?

9. The September Issue goes behind-the-scenes of which fashion magazine?

10. Baywatch star Pamela Anderson starred in which 1996 comic book adaptation?

11. What was the first-ever Disney/Pixar feature-length release? Was it:

a) Toy Story

b) A Bug’s Life

c) Monsters, Inc

12. What is the bitchy popular clique called in Mean Girls?

13. Which year is the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel set in?

a) 1978

b) 1984

c) 2020

14. Which ex-Skins star plays the lead role in the killer crocs horror film, Crawl?

15. What is the murder weapon in the erotic thriller, Basic Instinct?

SOAPS

1. Chris Hemsworth once guest starred on an episode of Neighbours. True of False?

2. Who is currently the longest serving actor on Doctors?

3. How was cunning Clare Devine killed off in Hollyoaks?

a) During a fight with Mercedes McQueen she got hit by Doctor Browning’s car

b) She got pushed off the balcony at The Loft

c) She drowned

4. Which character was killed-off in Emmerdale’s first-ever live episode in 2012?

5. Which Brookside characters got their own spin-off series in 1987?

6. In what year did Coronation Street begin?

7. What was the classic cliffhanger in EastEnders on Christmas Day, 1986?

8. In which London suburb was the Channel 5 soap Family Affairs set in?

Charnham

9. Who shot J.R Ewing on Dallas in 1980?

a) Cliff Barnes

b) Kristin Shepard

c) Sue Ellen Ewing

10. Which of the following is currently the longest-running daytime soap on American TV?

a) The Bold And The Beautiful

b) Days Of Our Lives

c) General Hospital

11. Who currently owns the Queen Vic in EastEnders?

12. Which characters got married in Corrie’s 50th anniversary live episode in 2010?

13. In 2017, who pushed Emma Barton off a bridge in Emmerdale?

14. How many times has Mercedes McQueen been married on Hollyoaks?

15. In 2015, how did practice manager Howard Bellamy die on Doctors?

MORE TV QUIZ QUESTIONS!

KIDS

1. Which BBC teen drama did Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly get their big break on?

2. Who are the current coaches on The Voice Kids?

3. What is the name of Scooby-Doo’s annoying nephew?

4. Casualty star Amanda Mealing once appeared in Grange Hill. True or False?

5. Which cartoon character has a pet snail who meows like a cat?

6. Which 80s Blue Peter presenter is the mum of popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor?

7. How many books were there in the original Harry Potter series?

8. Which planet is the 80s cartoon He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe set on?

9. Who were the presenters of BBC 1’s Saturday morning show, Going Live?

10. The Story of Tracy Beaker was based on the books by which children’s author?

11. What is the name of Peppa Pig’s favourite computer game?

12.Horrible Histories was originally a book series by which British children’s author?

13. Who provides the voice of Danger Mouse in the CBBC series?

14. Who is Lady Penelope’s butler and chauffeur on Thunderbirds?

15. Which 80s cartoon character was a pop singer with pink hair?

DRAMA

1. Star Trek star William Shatner played a cop in which 80s police-action series?

2. Knight Rider featured a talking car called KITT. What does KITT stand for?

3. Which actress has been announced to play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth season of The Crown?

4. What first leads Doctor Foster to suspect her husband Simon is having an affair?

a) One of her patients tells her

b) She finds a mystery blonde hair on Simon’s scarf

c) Someone sends her an anonymous letter

5. Who was the longest serving cast member on The Bill?

6. Zoe Lucker and Kacey Ainsworth starred in which short-lived Casualty/Holby City spin-off series?

7. What subject does Connell Waldron study at Trinity College on Normal People?

8. In which city did Eve almost fatally stab Villanelle in Killing Eve?

9. Who quit Charlie’s Angels after the first season and was later sued by producer Aaron Spelling?

a) Kate Jackson

b) Farrah Fawcett

c) Jaclyn Smith

10. Where is Death In Paradse set?

11. What city was ER set in?

12. Olivia Colman won a BAFTA for her role as DS Ellie Miller in Broadchurch. True or False?

13. Which TV series is set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos?

14. On Casualty, what was Duffy diagnosed with that ultimately led to a tragic ending?

15. Where did Sergeant Nick Rowan (played by Nick Berry) move to when the character left Heartbeat?

COMEDY – TV Quiz questions

1. Which member of the Spice Girls once guest-starred in Sex And The City?

2. Which TV comedy character had the catchphrase, “Whatchoo talkin’ ‘bout Willis?”

3. French And Saunders once featured a big orchestra version of which Kylie Minogue hit?

4. In Fawlty Towers, which character had the catchphrase, “Ooh, I know!”

5. Fleabag (Series 2) was among Barack Obama’s favourite TV series of 2019. True or False?

6. What is the name of Edina’s little-seen son in Absolutely Fabulous?

7. In Series 1 of Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father, where do the pair travel to?

8. In the final episode of Friends, who declares their love for Rachel (apart from Ross!)?

9. In Motherland, what is the name of Julia’s yummy mummy arch-rival?

10. Where do Sharon and Rob first meet in Catastrophe?

11. What is Ben Harper’s (played by Robert Lindsay) job on BBC One’s My Family?

12. The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik (who plays Amy) also starred in which hit 90s comedy?

13. In Men Behaving Badly, who played Gary’s (Martin Clunes) original flatmate in Series One?

14. Over 18 million people watched which comedy special on Christmas Day in 2019?

15 Kylie Minogue guest-starred in an episode of The Vicar Of Dibley. True or False?

SPORT

1. Who won the Grand National in 2020

2. Which Formula One champion suffered a fatal crash at Imola in 1994?

3. Which female tennis player holds the record for winning the Women’s singles title nine times?

4. During the 1994/1995 football season, which team did Manchester United loan David Beckham to?

5. In July 2020, which football team did Eric Dier sign a new four-year contract with?

6. How many times have Arsenal won The FA Cup?

7. Who was crowned the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year in 2019?

8. Who is the current captain of the England rugby team?

9. How many medals did Team GB win at the 2012 Summer Olympics?

10. Which football teams played in the 1966 World Cup Final?

11. German striker Timo Werner signed for which Premier League club in July 2020?

12. Racing driver Lewis Hamilton currently has six World Championship titles. True or False?

13. Fabio Wibmer has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube. What is his skill?

14. “I’m now a legend. I’m also the greatest athlete to live!” WHO said this after a record-breaking win at the 2012 Summer Olympics?

15. Which year did Jonny Wilkinson score the winning drop goal in the Rugby World Cup Final?

MUSIC

1. Singer-songwriter, Mabel is the daughter of which late 80s/90s singer?

2. How many UK No.1 singles have Little Mix had to date?

3. Who did Will Young beat to win the first series of Pop Idol in 2002?

4. In what year was the football anthem, World In Motion by New Order released?

5. When ABBA won The Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, it was the first time Sweden won. True of False?

6. On Popstars: The Rivals, which boyband did Girls Aloud beat?

7. What year was Live Aid?

a) 1984

b) 1985

c) 1986

8. When Top Of The Pops began in 1964, who were the first band to appear?

a) The Beatles

b) The Rolling Stones

c) The Mamas And The Papas

9. In which year was The Eurovision Song Contest first broadcast?

10. Which ex-EastEnders star had a Top 30 hit with her cover of the Donna Summer song, Love’s Unkind?

11. Belinda Carlisle is also part of which all female band?

12. What year did Bucks Fizz win The Eurovision Song Contest?

13. Who is the composer of such film soundtracks as Jaws, Star Wars and Superman?

14. Who became the youngest artist to top the British classical crossover charts with her debut album in 1998?

15. Aled Jones was a presenter on which short-lived breakfast TV programme in 2012?

CELEBRITY

1. Which ITV talent show did Hear’Say win in 2001?

2. Who had to drop out of this year’s Celebrity Masterchef final after developing coronavirus symptoms?

3. Stacey Dooley made her TV debut on which BBC Three documentary series in 2008?

4. Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, which US TV legal drama did she star in?

5. Which other judge did Sharon Osbourne publicly slate when she quit The X Factor in 2008?

a) Simon Cowell

b) Dannii Minogue

c) Cheryl Cole

6. Who were the first-ever winners of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004?

7. Who is nicknamed “The Dark Destroyer” on gameshow, The Chase?

8. A tweet dubbed the “Wagatha Christie scandal’ went viral in October 2019. Who wrote it?

9. Who did Dani Dyer win Series 4 of Love Island with?

10. Who was the winner of the first-ever series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2001?

11. Who broke their back in an electric bike accident in August 2020?

12. Where is this year’s series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… being filmed? (Clue: Not in Australia!)

13. Which of these celebrities currently has the most followers on Instagram?

a Beyonce

b Ariana Grande

c Cristiano Ronaldo

14. What movie has Tom Cruise recently been filming in the UK?

15. Which former Glee star was the target of some shock allegations on social media in June 2020?

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

1. What is the capital city of Australia?

2. Which popular video sharing app has Donald Trump threatened to ban in the US?

3. Who is the current Chancellor Of The Exchequer?

4. Which tycoon recently tweeted he thought Egypt’s pyramids were built by aliens!

5. Which singing legend is suing Donald Trump for repeatedly using his music in his re-election campaign without permission?

6. In gameshow, Pointless how much does the cash jackpot begin at in each episode?

7. Who played Doctor Who when the sci-fi series returned to BBC One in 2005?

8. Countdown was the first programme shown when Channel 4 launched in 1982. True or False?

9. Who won the first-ever series of Big Brother in 2000

10. Which country is the homeplace of pizza?

11. What did fitness coach Joe Wicks raise money for with his YouTube exercise classes during lockdown?

12. In April 2020, Sir Tom Moore’s spoken words featured on a No.1 single by which singer?

13. According to the annual Forbes list of billionaires, who is currently the richest person in the world?

14. What year did the Notting Hill Carnival first take place?

a 1950

b 1966

c 1975

15. What year were the “Boris bikes” launched in London?

BOOKS

1. What is the name of Michelle Obama’s biography?

2. Which popular childrens author found herself in the spotlight after making some controversial comments on social media earlier this year?

3. What is the name of Sally Rooney’s first novel?

4. Which book by Stephen King was adapted into a TV series starring Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman?

5. In the Alex Rider books, who is the teenager recruited by?

6. Which two Hollywood stars optioned the screen rights to Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty?

7. Who writes the Goosebumps books?

8. Which 90s Young Adult horror fiction series included such titles as The Babysitter and Trick Or Treat?

9. Roald Dahl wrote a sequel to Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. What is it called?

10. Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid’s Tale has won the Booker Prize twice. True or False?

11. Which radio DJ is also the writer of the young adult novels, Itch, Itch Rocks and Itchcraft?

12. In The Fault In Our Stars by John Green, what has teenager Hazel been diagnosed with?

13. How many books are there in the original Twilight series by Stephanie Meyer?

14. The first-ever James Bond novel by Ian Fleming was published in 1953. What was it called?

15. The film version of The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins changes the story location to where?

TV Quiz questions answers

FILMS

1.Parasite

2. True

3. a) Friends

4. Beyonce

5. The Towering Inferno

6. Three. Jaws 2 (1978), Jaws 3-D (1983), Jaws The Revenge (1987)

7. True

8. The Barden Bellas

9. American Vogue magazine

10. Barb Wire

11. a) Toy Story

12. The Plastics

13. b) 1984

14. Kaya Scodelario

15. An ice-pick

SOAPS

1. True. He played car mechanic Jamie Kane in 2002

2. Adrian Lewis Morgan as Jimmi Clay. He made his first appearance on 5 September 2005

3. a) During a fight with Mercedes McQueen she got hit by Doctor Browning’s car

4. Carl King

5. Damon Grant and his girlfriend, Debbie McGrath

6. 1960

7. Den Watts served his wife, Angie with divorce papers

8. Charnham

9. b) Kristin Shepard

10 c) General Hospital

11. Ian Beale

12.Peter Barlow and Leanne Battersby

13.Moira Dingle

14.Five (don’t forget she married Russ Owen twice!)

15.He collapsed and died from a brain aneurism

KIDS

1. Byker Grove

2. will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott

3. Scrappy-Doo

4. True. She played pupil Tracy Edwards in 1980

5. Spongebob Squarepants

6. Janet Ellis

7. Seven

8. Eternia

9. Phillip Schofield and Sarah Greene

10 Jacqueline Wilson

11 Happy Mrs Chicken

12 Terry Deary

13 Alexander Armstrong

14 Parker

15 Jem

DRAMA

1. TJ Hooker

2. Knight Industries Two Thousand

3. Imelda Staunton

4. b) She finds a mystery blonde hair on Simon’s scarf

5. Trudie Goodwin as Sergeant June Ackland from 1983 to 2007

6. HolbyBlue

7. English

8. Paris

9. b) Farrah Fawcett

10. On the fictional island of Saint Marie

11 Chicago

12 True

13 Game of Thrones

14 Early on-set dementia

15 Canada

COMEDY

1. Geri Halliwell

2. Arnold Jackson in Diff’rent Strokes

3. I Should Be So Lucky

4. Sybil

5. True

6. Serge

7. South East Asia including Thailand, Vetnam and Cambodia

8. Central Perk manager, Gunther!

9. Amanda

10. At a bar in London

11 Dentist

12 Blossom

13 Harry Enfield played Dermot Povey

14 Gavin and Stacey

15 True. She appears in Series One (1994) and helps save the Dibley fete!

SPORT

1. Nobody. It was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

2. Ayrton Senna

3. Martina Navratilova

4. Preston North End

5. Tottenham Hot Spur

6. 14

7. 14

8. Ben Stokes

9. Owen Farrell

10. England vs West Germany

11 Chelsea

12 True

13 He is a pro bike rider who does extreme stunts and tricks

14 Usain Bolt

15 2003

MUSIC

1. Neneh Cherry

2. Four. Cannonball (2011), Wings (2012), Black Magic (2015), Shout Out To My Ex (2016)

3. Gareth Gates

4. 1990

5. True

6. One True Voice

7. b) 1985

8. b) The Rolling Stones

9. 1956

10. Sophie Lawrence

11 The Go-Gos

12 1981

13 John Williams

14 Charlotte Church

15 Daybreak

CELEBRITY

1. Popstars

2. Gethin Jones

3. Blood, Sweat And T-Shirts

4. Suits

5. b) Dannii Minogue

6. Natasha Kaplinsky with dance partner Brendan Cole

7. Shaun Wallace

8. Coleen Rooney

9. Jack Fincham

10. Jack Dee

11 Simon Cowell

12 At a ruined castle in the UK

13 c Cristiano Ronaldo (over 244 million)

14 Mission: Impossible 7

15 Lea Michele

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

1.Canberra

2. Tik-Tok

3. Rishi Sunak

4. Elon Musk

5. Neil Young

6. £1,000

7. Christopher Ecclestone

8. True

9. Craig Phillips

10. Italy

11 NHS

12 Michael Ball

13 Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon

14 b 1966

15 2010

BOOKS

1. Becoming

2. JK Rowling

3. Conevrsations With Friends

4. The Outsider

5. The Department Of Special Operations, a secret sub-division of MI6

6. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon

7. R.L. Stine

8. Point Horror

9. Charlie And The Great Glass Elevator (1972)

10. True. The Blind Assasin (2000), The Testaments (2019)

11 Simon Mayo

12 Cancer

13 Four

14 Casino Royale

15 New York (instead of London)