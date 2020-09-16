7 HUGE Emmerdale autumn storylines REVEALED

Autumn is always an exciting time for soap fans with new storylines building up and getting us ready for the explosive Christmas episodes – and Emmerdale is no different.

With new arrivals in the village and familiar faces also returning, there has never been a more exciting time to be an Emmerdale fan.

We caught up with Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson about what we can expect to see coming up on our screens in the coming weeks… and you definitely don’t want to miss it.

Here are seven huge storylines heading to your screens…

1. Secrets and lies for Moira

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is no stranger to drama, and after her recent hit and run terror, you’d think she might be looking forward to a quiet life.

But sadly for Moira, she’s got plenty more trouble heading her way when her villain brother, Mackenzie, arrives in the village.

Mackenzie will soon be revealing secrets from Moira’s past, painting the long-standing character in a new light.

“Moira’s brother is arriving and of course he’s coming with a secret,” reveals Jane. “You think you’re going to find out what his secret is, but then there will be another revelation further down the line.

“He’s a troublemaker, he’s good looking, he turns heads, and he doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

“He’s going to mess things up with the Tates and the Dingles and is a force to be reckoned with.”

2. Here comes trouble

Manpreet’s sister, Meena, is arriving in Emmerdale next week, and she won’t waste any time getting herself acquainted with the locals.

Not only does she rub Dawn up the wrong way by flirting with Billy, but she also clearly has unfinished business with her sister…

“Manpreet’s sister is not backwards in coming forwards!” laughs Jane.

“She’s quite a character and we find out exactly why Manpreet hasn’t spoken to her for all these years.

“She gets her own way and goes after what she wants.

“The men of the village also need to watch out because she’s got her sights set on some of them.

“She’s great, so much fun and a real firecracker. We’ve got a lot coming up for her.”

3. Romance for Aaron

Also arriving on our screens next week is Aaron’s new love interest, Ben.

Love is on the cards for Aaron, but he and Ben don’t get off to the best of starts when it is revealed Aaron used to bully Ben at school for being gay.

However, it seems there is hope that the pair might romance, even if it is a rocky road…

“Ben is going to be Aaron’s new love interest and that’s not going to be the easiest road because it’s Aaron and it never is,” reveals Jane.

4. Family war

There’s always a family at war in Emmerdale, and this time it is brothers Billy and Ellis who are set for a feud.

Speaking of the trouble between the siblings, Jane adds: “We’ve got a huge Ellis and Billy explosion coming up soon.

“I watched it the other week and it’s absolutely fantastic. Brothers at war is where we’re heading with those two.”

5. Kim Tate is back

Kim is back in the village very soon and, of course, there is drama not far behind her.

But she is also looking for love, and Jane has hinted that her next man might not be the obvious choice…

“We’ve got Kim Tate back with us soon,” she explains.

“Kim always has her eye on her next man and she’s got someone lined up.

“I think it will surprise people when they see where Kim goes next!”

6. Baby drama

Rarely does a soap pregnancy happen without some sort of drama, and next in line for some baby trouble is Tracy…

“We’ve got Tracy’s pregnancy continuing. Cain’s about to become a grandad again, he’s still not on best terms with Nate so how’s that going to pan out?” wonders Jane.

“I’m sure you can imagine, it won’t be a traditional birth!”

7. A new twist for Belle

While we have watched the Belle and Jamie saga play out for a few weeks now, Jane has hinted there is plenty more to come from that storyline.

Not only has Belle found herself disowned by her family, but the news that Jamie is responsible for Moira’s hit and run will become public knowledge next week.

But where will the story go next?

“The Belle and Jamie saga, part one will be coming to a head very soon,” teases Jane.

“There will be a twist in there and then it gets worse for Belle for quite some time.

“There’s a lot more to come in that story. Not all is as it seems.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.