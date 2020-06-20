From directing films to local Sunday lunches, there's lots more to Dominic Brunt than being in Emmerdale...

Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt, better known to soap fans as Paddy Kirk, has been on our screens as the Dales’ resident village vet for more than twenty years.

With his ability to portray both comedy and drama with ease, Dominic has become a much-loved part of soapland.

His alter ego Paddy has been though the mill over recent years, from losing his baby daughter, Grace, shortly after she was born, to tracking down his biological father who turned out to be a professional wrestler called Bear Wolf.

Most fans of the actor will know that:

Dominic has been playing Paddy since 1997

He has been in two spin off Emmerdale shows

He went to Bristol Old Vic Theatre School

Dominic Brunt: little known facts about the Emmerdale legend

1. Dominic Brunt is a self-confessed zombie addict

While there might be a fair bit of doom and gloom in Emmerdale, that’s nothing in comparison to what Dominic likes to watch in his spare time. He’s a huge horror film fan, in particular he’s partial to a zombie or two. In fact, he is such a huge fan that he’s run the Leeds Zombie Film Festival with Emmerdale co star Mark Charnok (Marlon Dingle) for years. He told thisishorror.co.uk “I’m the biggest nerd when it comes to horror films. I’m also an avid comic book reader, too, so I have all my geek credentials unapologetically in tact.”

2. Dominic Brunt is a film director



Following on from his love of all things horrors themed, Dominic has also released three films that he has either directed or produced, or both. Bait, Attack of the Adult Babies and Before Dawn have all been big hits in the horror world, and in the latter film Dominic even starred in alongside his wife and writer, Joanne Mitchell.

3. Dominic Brunt has faced tough times as a parent

Filming the heart-wrenching scenes in Emmerdale that saw Paddy and Chas lose their baby daughter must have rung all too true for the actor. When his little boy, Danny, was just eight months old he had to undergo life saving surgery after being diagnosed with a heart condition. Thankfully he pulled through and these days is a healthy football-mad school boy. Dominic told mirror.co.uk: “He’s fine now and healthier than me or you, ­absolutely rocking. It is incredible what they can do.”

4. He’s best friends with his co-stars

As well as being the best of friends with Mark Charnock, who Emmerdale fans will know as Marlon Dingle, Dominic is also good friends with his on-screen love interest, Lucy Pargeter, who plays Chas Dingle. He told us: “We’ve always been friends; Lucy has been round to my house to visit my family, and I’ve been round to hers, so we know everything about each other”.

5. He’s great at game shows

Dominic is a fan of appearing on game shows, and not only is he very good at it, he has also managed to raise lots of money for good causes. In 2012 he appeared on All Star family Fortunes and won nearly £5000 for World Animal Protection, then he appeared on The Chase: Celebrity Special in 2015 and won £6000 for Forget Me Not, a children’s hospice in Yorkshire. Also in 2015 he won another £1000 for World Animal Protection on Big Stat’s Little Star.

6. Dominic Brunt is a proud Yorkshire man

Despite being born in Lancashire, Dominic has lived in Yorkshire for longer than he hasn’t, and he couldn’t be more passionate about the place he lives. Not only does he rave about the beauty of the countryside, he also enjoys Sunday lunches at the local pubs, and likes to by locally sourced food, getting his meat, vegetables and milk from his community shop down the road.

7. He’s a keen walker

With a hectic filming schedule like Dominic has at Emmerdale, it’s important to find some time to relax. The actor told yorkshirepost.co.uk that he unwinds by walking his pet dogs… “We walk the dogs a lot. There’s a huge sprawling moorland directly above us which stretches over to Haworth. They say in London you’re never more than 6ft away from a rat but in Yorkshire, you’re never more than 20 minutes away from the most beautiful places on this earth.”

Dominic Brunt’s Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the Emmerdale actor….

How old is he?

Dominic Brunt’s age is 50. His date of birth is 15 April 1970

Is he in a relationship?

Dominic Brunt met wife Joanne Mitchell while they were both at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and they have been married since 2003.

Does he have kids?

Dominic Brunt and Joanne have a son called Danny.

Where was he born?

Dominic Brunt was born in Macclesfield, Cheshire.

How tall is he?

Dominic Brunt’s height is 5ft 11.5 inches.

