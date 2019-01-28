7 things you didn’t know about Danny Miller – AKA Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle

He's been playing Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle for the last 10 years, but there's more to Danny Miller than being an award-winning soap actor...

We’ve come to know and love actor Danny Miller, who plays Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle, as one half of the soap’s most popular couple ‘Robron’. But while we have watched him on our screens for the last 10 years, there are still a few things about the actor that might surprise you.

Here are 7 things you might not know about 28-year-old Emmerdale star Danny Miller

1. Emmerdale wasn’t his first major acting role

Like lots of TV stars, Danny made a name for himself as an actor on CBBC drama Grange Hill in 2007 before he joined the Emmerdale cast a year later. He was in the show for 8 episodes, playing a character called Kyle Brown, and the rest, as they say, is now history.

2. He spends his spare time with his friends and family

With his hectic filming schedule on Emmerdale, Danny can often be found working 12 hour days, but he unwinds by spending time with his girlfriend Nicola, catching up with his friends and family, or playing football and working up a sweat at the gym.

3. Best friends with his co-stars

Actors who have worked on Emmerdale always praise the show for its close-knit cast and crew, and Danny is no different. The actor is bound to have made friends with the people he has worked with after 10 years, but he is so close to some of his colleagues that he classes them as ‘family’. He often shares pictures of him with Emma Atkins and Isobel Steele, both of whom he credits as his best friends.

4. He’s a very proud uncle

Danny recently showed the world what a doting brother, brother-in-law and uncle he is by praising the NHS with a heartfelt message, thanking them for the care that they gave his newborn niece, Callie Lennon Miller, before she was eventually allowed home after being born 14 weeks early. He also shares pictures of himself with his other nieces and nephews on Instagram – he’s clearly a very popular uncle Dan!

5. He’s not a natural singer

While he might enjoy getting up on stage and belting out a song after a few beers, Danny has admitted that singing isn’t exactly his strongest point!

He told Digital Spy: “ I don’t have a nice singing voice! I’ll usually try to murder a Frank Sinatra song like ‘My Way’. In my head I sound exactly like him, but when you watch the footage back, evidently not! But other than that, I try to stay away from singing as much as I can – it’s not a highlighted talent of mine!”

6. He’s got a famous dad

Danny’s dad, Vince Miller, is a comedian and compère with 65 years experience in the entertainment industry. Before retiring recently, Vince was probably best known for being the match day host at Old Trafford and was very good friends with Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton. Danny often shares pictures of his dad on social media and the pair are very close.

7. He’s terrified of heights

If there was one thing in this world you would never catch Danny Miller doing, it is jumping out of a plane. In fact, he is so terrified about the idea that he actually turned down doing a skydive while filming for Emmerdale. The actor told Digital Spy: “Years ago they gave me the option to do it, but I just couldn’t. I’ve always regretted it. I’m absolutely terrified of heights, so maybe it’s something I’d like to do in the future… although even saying it scares me!”

Picture credits: Main image: Andrew Boyce, others Instagram