Lacey Turner – things you didn’t know about the EastEnders star

Lacey Turner made her EastEnders debut back in 2004, quickly cementing her place in one of Albert Square’s most famous families…

EastEnders star Lacey Turner is one of the most talented actresses in soapland, and after playing mouthy Stacey Slater for more than 15 years, she is as much a part of Walford as The Queen Vic.

But away from the cameras Lacey likes nothing more than living a quiet life with her husband and their daughter, Dusty, making her nothing like her alter ego at all!

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She has won over 30 awards for her role as Stacey Slater

As well as EastEnders, Lacey has starred in Bedlam, Switch, Call the Midwife and Our Girl to name but a few

She once appeared in an advert for Haribo

But what else do we know about Lacey Turner? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Lacey Turner joined EastEnders the day after finishing school

Lacey originally auditioned for the role of Demi Miller in EastEnders, but instead the soap’s bosses had another role in mind for the actress. Fast forward just a few months and she was offered the part of Stacey Slater. Lacey had just finished her GCSE exams and started filming on the iconic set the very next day.

2. She got married in Ibiza

Lacey tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Matt Kay in September 2017, surrounded by their friends and family in a low-key sunset ceremony in Ibiza.

Not only did she take the ladies from the EastEnders make up team with her to make her look every inch the blushing bride, but she also invited lots of her EastEnders co-stars including Barbara Windsor, Laurie Brett, Jake Wood and Scott Maslen.

3. She’s got a secret talent for painting

While acting is Lacey’s passion in life – and thank goodness, because she’s clearly born to act – she also has a talent for bringing old furniture back to life by carefully restoring it. She apparently used her break from EastEnders between 2010 and 2014 to make time for her passion for up-cycling and even considered making a career out of it.

4. She grew up next door to the EastEnders studio

It seems Lacey was always destined to work at EastEnders. She was bought up in Hertfordshire, with her family home just minutes away from the Elstree Studios. She recalls being able to see the famous Albert Square set from her bedroom window and could often hear cast and crew filming at night.

5. She wanted to be a midwife

While we’re forever grateful that she decided to become an actress, Lacey revealed during an interview with Radio Times that she would have loved to have done something very different… “One Born Every Minute is my favourite programme and has been for years. In another life I’d love to have been a midwife.”

6. She would love to have four children

Lacey and husband Matt Kay welcomed their first child, Dusty Violet Kay, into the world in July 2019 and have loved every moment of being parents.

When the actress spoke about choosing a name for their daughter she admitted: “Dusty wasn’t on our original list, but we did an internet search for ‘pretty girls’ names’ and we both said it at the same time. People either think it’s really cool or they don’t really know what to say!”

But after tying the knot, the pair spoke about their plans to have a family with OK! Magazine, and it seems they’re on slightly different pages when it comes to how many kids they’d like.

While Matt’s decided he’d like three children, Lacey wants to go one step further… “I’d like four children. When you have four you need to start thinking about a minivan to put them all in, whereas three you just need a car. I don’t care though; I’ll have a minivan,” she joked.

7. She’s always craved a ‘normal’ job

Considering she’s been in EastEnders since leaving school, it’s not that surprising that Lacey has always wanted to try something different. During her four year break from the soap she tried her hand at being a Saturday girl in a local boutique, worked in an office and even got a job as a painter and decorator!

Lacey Turner’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Lacey Turner’s age is 32. She was born on 28 March 1988.

Is she married?

Lacey Turner married Matt Kay in 2017.

Does she have children?

Lacey Turner and her husband Matt have a daughter called Dusty who was born in July 2019. Lacey is also currently pregnant with her second child.

Where was she born?

Lacey Turner was born in Barnet, North London.

How tall is she?

Lacey Turner is 1.6 metres tall.

Instagram: @laceyturner

Twitter: @LaceyTurner

