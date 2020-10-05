Ever wondered if Essex-born Maisie Smith would consider appearing in another soap? Find the answer to that question and many more right here...

Maisie Smith has been entertaining the nation as Walford’s Tiffany Butcher since she joined the soap when she was just six years old.

But while EastEnders fans have seen the actress grow up on their screens for more than a decade, she is also adding another string to her bow by joining Strictly Come Dancing 2020 and is firm favourite to lift that infamous glitter ball trophy.

Most fans of the actress will know that:

Maisie has a huge following on social media

She won Strictly Come Dancing’s Children In Need special in 2019

She gets recognised all over the world – even in New York

But what else do we know about Maisie Smith? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. She’s not just an actress

Maisie might be best known for her acting thanks to EastEnders, but that’s not the only skill she has on her CV. Maisie is also a dancer and singer, and shares videos of herself performing on her social media pages. The actress has over 28k subscribers on her official YouTube channel, and her loyal followers are always quick to comment on how talented she is. Maisie had released three singles – Not Gonna Cry, Where My Heart Is, and Good Thing.

2. She started acting when she was four

Despite joining EastEnders when she was just six years old, the role of Bianca and Ricky Butcher’s daughter Tiffany wasn’t the young actress’s first part. When she was four years old Maisie appeared in renowned film The Other Boleyn Girl alongside Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, playing the part of a young Elizabeth I.

3. She wants to move to America

While Maisie might be loving her time on EastEnders at the moment, the actress hasn’t ruled out moving abroad for her job. She told fans in a YouTube blog: “I would love to live in LA one day because it is the hive of show business. I’d love to continue acting for as long as she can because acting is my dream job, it’s what I love to do and what I want to do for the rest of my life. I have always wanted to be in Hollywood movies.”

4. She wouldn’t rule out doing another soap

While Maisie Smith loves working on EastEnders because of how closely knit the cast and crew are, she hasn’t entirely ruled out appearing in another soap in the future. Before she made her current return to the role of Tiffany Butcher in 2018, the actress revealed that she would always keep her options open.

5. She would take Nutella and her dogs to a desert island

When asked about what she would take to a desert island with her, Maisie picked her pet dogs because she loves them so much, her phone because she wouldn’t want to live without it, and also some Nutella – just to keep her going, apparently!

6. She’s banned from watching TV show Friends

While Maisie has quoted Rachel McAdams as her acting hero because of the role she played in hit film The Notebook, the actress has revealed that her most favourite TV show ever is Friends. In fact she loves it so much that she had to be put on a self-imposed ban because she spent way to much of her spare time watching it!

7. Her mum is her manager

Maisie regularly shares pictures and TikTok videos of her with her mum and sister, Scarlett on social media. Her 718k followers on Instagram can’t get enough of her posts and always leave endless comments on each one. But, as well as being a close family, Maisie’s mum is also manager to both Maisie and her sister.

8. She is best friends with her co-star

Maisie has been working with Shona McGarty, better known to soap fans as Walford’s Whitney Dean, since their characters both arrived in EastEnders together on 1st April 2008. The pair are now the best of friends and have spent their spare time over the years making up street dance routines!

Maisie Smith’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Maisie Smith’s age is 19. She was born on 9th July 2001.

Is she in a relationship?

Maisie Smith is currently single.

Does she have children?

Maisie Smith doesn’t have any children.

Where was she born?

Maisie Smith was born in Essex.

How tall is she?

Maisie Smith is 5ft 3.

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

