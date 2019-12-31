Abi Franklin is set to wow in tonight's New Year's Eve episode of Coronation Street...

Tonight’s Coronation Street will see the residents of Weatherfield putting the drama of Christmas behind them for one night and welcoming in the New Year in style.

But as everyone celebrates at the Bistro, there is one character in particular who will get everyone talking – Abi Franklin.

With Ray now managing the Bistro since Michelle’s departure from the cobbles, he is determined to welcome 2020 in with style and throws a party that everyone will remember.

And it seems he has got the knack for throwing a good bash, because most of Coronation Street are in the Bistro celebrating tonight, while the Rovers is half empty, looking more like a quiet Sunday afternoon rather than one of the biggest nights of the year for partying.

As Abi arrives at the Bistro party she confides in Eileen that she has got the hots for Kevin and is going to make her move tonight.

And the mechanic is certainly dressed to impress if Coronation Street’s latest tweets are anything to go by, because Abi is sporting a new look!

Instead of her straight, blonde bob, Abi is instead wearing long luscious locks as part of her fancy dress that are bound to woo Kevin… but only if Abi plays her cards right.

Despite telling Eileen how much she likes Kevin, Abi’s busy comparing Kevin to a safe and trustworthy hatchback, only for him to overhear and take offence.

Of course he doesn’t stick around to hear her continue to say that she fancies him rotten, and it’s only later when Eileen tells him that Abi thinks the world of him that Kevin realises he has got the wrong end of the stick and goes off in search to find her.

But will he find Abi before the clocks chime for midnight? Or has he missed his chance at romance with his perfect woman?

Coronation Street’s hour-long special airs at 8pm on ITV on New Year’s Day.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.