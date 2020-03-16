Get ready for the biggest week Ramsay Street has ever seen...

Today marks the start of a huge week in Neighbours that you don’t want to miss, as the Australian soap celebrates 35 years of being on air.

The drama starts with action-packed episodes on in the usual time slots, but there are also extra special late night episodes of Neighbours Late: Endgame, which will be airing at 10pm.

Today’s daytime episode sees the Lassiter’s wedding expo kick off, and there is a feeling of excitement and celebrating in the Erinsborough air.

But when bride-to-be Lucy Robinson spots Finn at the expo she is fuming and orders him away, worried that his reputation will tarnish Lassiters’ big day.

But Finn doesn’t take too kindly to being ordered around and takes it upon himself to get the ultimate revenge… by planting a bomb in Lucy and Mark’s wedding gift box.

However, while Finn is making homemade bombs in his storage locker, everyone else is excitedly packing for the island trip to celebrate Elly’s birthday. But little do they know, Finn is planning more than just relaxing on the beach.

As Elly, baby Aster, Roxy, Kyle, Bea, Toadie, Chloe and Pierce all pack their bags and head for the island, little do they know Finn is planning the ultimate revenge on those who have wronged him… starting with Bea.

Convinced she is getting in the way of a happy future with Elly, Finn has become fixated on getting rid of Bea… and in tonight’s late night special, Finn’s revenge plan kicks off, leaving Bea in grave danger.

Meanwhile, back in Erinsbrough, Mark and Lucy’s wedding is underway, and the romance of the day leads to Paige getting down on one knee and asking Mark to marry her.

They might have only just got back together after recently being reunited, but will Mark say yes?

Could this be second time lucky for the loved-up pair?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5

Neighbours Late: Endgame airs from Monday 16th March – Friday 20th March at 10pm on Channel 5