Is DI Alex Ridley the new Ted Hastings?

Ridley, a brand new detective drama starring Adrian Dunbar, has just been officially announced by ITV.

Ridley introduces us to Adrian Dunbar’s character, Detective Inspector Alex Ridley.

DI Ridley is an accomplished detective who’s been nudged into retirement in his prime after twenty-five years as a homicide detective.

Ridley isn’t out of the game for long, though!

He’s quickly brought back by his replacement, Acting DI Carol Farman, as a police consultant on a compelling murder case!

Adrian Dunbar, best known for his role as Line of Duty favourite Superintendent Ted Hastings, says: “I don’t think I’ve ever headed into a production with more excitement and enthusiasm.

“As an actor, I know how rare it is to be given such a wonderful opportunity.

“The combination of Polly Hill and Chloe Tucker at ITV and Jonathan Fisher at West Road Pictures means we are in both safe and creative hands.”

Dream team

Ridley is based on the stories of real-life retired detectives who have been drawn back into work as police consultants to help forces with over-stretched resources.

It is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers on detective drama Vera.

Jonathan Fisher (Blood, Hollington Drive, Penance) is a co-creator, and Julia Gilbert (Agatha Raisin, Midsomer Murders) is writing episode three!

Paul commented: “I’m thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher to bring Ridley to life.

“I’m equally delighted that he’ll be portrayed by the iconic Adrian Dunbar.

“With his maverick idiosyncrasies, a heart on sleeve empathy and a unique approach to solving crime we hope Ridley will soon join the canon of favourite TV detectives.”

Ridley’s first series will be four episodes long, with each episode lasting two hours.

It will start filming in autumn, and further casting news is set to follow closer to production.

