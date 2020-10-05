Adult Material on C4 is a new four-part series exploring the sex business

Adult Material is a new Channel 4 drama which looks inside the mainstream porn industry from the perspective of a woman working in it her whole adult life.

The series it should be noted includes strong language and scenes of an adult and sexual nature.

Adult Material C4 – release date of the four-part drama

Adult Material starts on C4 on Monday October 5th at 10pm. All four episodes of Adult Material will be on All 4 after the first episode airs.

What’s the plot?

I, Daniel Blake actress Hayley Squires stars as regular mum of three Jolene Dollar, who has a very unusual job. Yep, she is one of the top porn stars in the UK. But her life takes a twist when she’s introduced to 19-year-old Amy (Vanity Fair’s Siena Kelly). Jolene does her best to protect Amy on set. But unstable Amy, who’s not much older than Jolene’s oldest daughter, takes decisions that start to turn Jolene’s life upside down…

Talking about Jolene’s relationship with Amy, Hayley Squires says: “At first, she thinks: I’m a MILF, I run this game. Then she admits to Rich [her partner] that she’s jealous of this beautiful young woman. It makes her feel less attractive, it’s that sandpaper going at her again: what does my life look like when I’m not in charge and don’t have this attention and money?”

Who’s in the cast of Adult Material?

As well as Hayley Squires and Siena Kelly, Rupert Everett stars as Jolene’s producer mate, Carroll Quinn. While Joe Dempsie plays Jolene’s loving partner Rich and Julian Ovenden plays US porn Kingpin Tom Pain. Finally comedian Kerry Godliman features as MP Stella Maitland, who forms an unlikely friendship with Jolene.

Is the show any good?

Well our previewer certainly thought so, writing that “This brave, provocative and funny four-part drama explores the world of the porn industry from the perspective of a woman on the inside.”

