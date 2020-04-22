Ricky Gervais' dark comedy is back for a second season...

After Life is returning to Netflix for a second season this Friday (24th April)!

Ricky Gervais has been praised for the dark comedy series, particularly due to the way it handles grief.

He wrote and starred in the series, making it a project that’s very close to his own heart.

With a second season around the corner, here’s everything you need to know…

What is After Life about?

The first season introduces us to widower Tony (Ricky Gervais), who is struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death.

Tony was once a friendly, hardworking journalist but his personality completely changes into someone who is apathetic and cruel.

Throughout the series, we get a glimpse into Tony’s relationship with Lisa (Kerry Godliman), who we find out died due to breast cancer.

Consumed by grief, Tony considers suicide, but decides against it. Instead he unleashes his new “superpower”: saying and doing whatever he wants.

As a result of this, he becomes increasingly unpleasant to be around and offends many of his friends and colleagues.

However, the end of season one sees him slowly opening up and recognise the people who have stood by him despite his behaviour.

What should we expect from season 2?

Tony is still struggling when we rejoin him, but he’s trying to make amends and turn over a new leaf.

In this season, we see him playing cupid for postman Pat (Joe Wilkinson) and sex worker Daphne (Roisin Conaty) and even trying yoga. (yes really!)

But don’t worry, you should still expect some swearing and brutal put downs here and there.

The trailer for season 2 has some seriously emotional moments, including Tony saying, “People think all those things I miss doing with Lisa,I could do them anyway.

“They’re missing the point, I miss doing nothing with Lisa.”

Ricky Gervais told us about the series’ success, saying, “With the first series I was worried about whether people would be able to cry about someone losing their wife to cancer, and then laugh a split second later.

“And of course they can because everyone gets it. That’s what life is. I was still surprised by how well it went down though. It was the biggest reaction – bigger than The Office. The way people connected with it makes it the thing I’m most proud of as well – by a whisker!”

Who stars in After Life season 2?

The cast from the first season are reprising their roles as Tony tries to be a better person.

Penelope Wilton returns as Anne, a widow who provides comfort and support to Tony as she understands his pain.

Tony shares a romantic spark with a nurse named Emma, and Ashley Jensen will be returning as this character. Will we see something develop between them?

Other cast members include Tom Basden as Tony’s brother-in-law and boss Matt, David Bradley as Tony’s dad Ray who is suffering with dementia, and Mandeep Dhillon as trainee journalist Sandy who Tony starts to open up to.

Diane Morgan stars as colleague Kath and Paul Kaye as Tony’s psychiatrist.

Will there be a third season?

Maybe! Ricky Gervais has hinted that he’d like to do another one.

He told us, “I’ve never loved a world I’ve created as much as this one. There shouldn’t be a series three of anything, but this could be the first!”

After Life season 2 begins on Netflix on Friday 24th April.