Ainsley Harriott returns with feel-good new cookery show Ainsley's Food We Love on ITV

Ainsley Harriott is back with a fun new 10-part Saturday morning show Ainsley’s Food We Love, in which he gives his own twist to a range of classic much-loved recipes from decades past.

Here’s everything we know…

Ainsley’s Food We Love – when will it air?

Ainsley’s Food We Love will start on Saturday 5 September on ITV at 11.35am

What is Ainsley’s Food We Love about?

Each episode has a different theme, beginning with holidays, and sees Ainsley offer up a modern spin on some traditional recipes such as seafood linguine, souvlaki and tiramisu. Later episodes focus on school days, teatime food, ‘fakeaways’, pub grub and food for lazy Sundays, special occasions and winter warmers.

“We wanted to remind people about these classics. Throughout lockdown, retro food has come back in vogue. Everybody wanted to cook those things that reminded them of yesteryear,” says Ainsley. “Each week we have something that jogs your memory. It’s lovely bringing warmth to the viewers.”

Who’s in it?

Along with Ainsley, each week, fellow chefs including Brian Turner and Candice Brown also share quintessential cuisine from their own kitchens. First up, Aldo Zilli makes calamari and the Bosh Brothers make vegan tacos.

Meanwhile a celebrity guest joins Ainsley in the studio – at a social distance – to chat about their favourite food and make a dish that has special meaning for them. The opener sees Alison Hammond cook lamb and couscous inspired by her holidays in Tunisia. Later episodes feature Kimberly Wyatt, Anton du Beke and Gyles Brandreth.

“We discover what makes each celebrity tick,” says Ainsley. “Alison brings laughter into everything. I always try to do something similar, there’s enough sadness around. She’s a lovely cook and revealing about personal things too.”

What else do we know?

Gyles Brandreth was full of surprises!

“Gyles Brandreth put fish fingers in the oven, buttered two pieces of bread and said, ‘I made that for Roger Moore!’,” laughs Ainsley. “I showed him how to make mayonnaise and he was flabbergasted. As far as he was concerned it’s something you squeeze out of a bottle!”

Ainsley’s Food We Love starts on Saturday 5 September on ITV at 11.35am (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).

