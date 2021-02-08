AJ Pritchard and brother Curtis join Hollyoaks in first on-screen acting roles

Former Strictly dancer, AJ Pritchard and his Love Island brother, Curtis, are joining Hollyoaks playing twins

Brothers and TV personalities, AJ and Curtis Pritchard, are joining Hollyoaks this spring and will be playing twins!

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ and his Love Island sibling Curtis are the latest additions to the Channel 4 soap and will appear on screen in the coming weeks.

The duo will arrive in the village, as dance teacher Trish Minniver, played by Denise Welch, hosts the grand opening of her brand-new dance school.

AJ, 26, has already filmed his first scenes on the Chester-based programme, and Curtis, 24, will be starting soon.

It’s a first on-screen acting role for both of the brothers, both professional dancers, and will show viewers a different side to the ones fans of Strictly and Love Island have already seen.

Twin role

Talking about their upcoming appearances, AJ said: “I can’t believe we will be featuring on Hollyoaks, we have grown up with the show on TV and it’s always been one of our favourite serial dramas.

“Our characters are fantastic, and we can’t wait for everyone to see how we bring them to life.”

Curtis added: “I am so excited to be working with my brother AJ on a show we grew up watching!

“I am also excited to continue our journey together with Channel 4 and E4.”

AJ shot to fame as a dancer and choreographer on Strictly Come Dancing and last year appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Britain’s Got Talent.

Dancer and choreographer Curtis, is currently appearing in Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion on E4.

He also appeared as a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, and reality dating show Love Island in which he got together with fellow islander Maura Higgins and made it to the final.

The Pritchard brothers will be seen on Hollyoaks later this spring.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.