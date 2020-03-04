Ali Bastian marks her wedding anniversary by sharing beautiful pictures with fans...

Former Strictly Come Dancing, Doctors and Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian has shared an adorable Instagram post in honour of her wedding anniversary.

The 38-year-old actress, who is best known for playing the role of Becca Dean on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, took to the social media platform to pen the tribute to her husband, David O’Mahony.

The soap star and the West End actor tied the knot in a romantic white wedding ceremony last year and the pair both took to social media today to share some unseen photos from the special day.

In the snap shots, the happy couple can be seen grinning and posing for sweet pics beside one another.

Writing a lengthy, heartfelt caption, Ali, who is now expecting a baby with David, swooned, ‘One year married today!! Happy Anniversary my love @davidcomahony ❤️❤️❤️❤️ What a year! We have made so many beautiful memories and what exciting times ahead! Thank you for choosing me every day – I choose you right back! Xxxx.

‘The second photo entitled ‘You may now kiss the bride’… captured the moment my Godson Jensen thought that that was actually his cue 😂 All of these little moments in time that we can’t plan for, we can’t anticipate, that make life beautiful – those times we have to take our hands off the steering wheel and let life reveal her spectacular, messy, joyous, sometimes painful, unpredictable self to us. There is no one on the planet I would rather share this joy ride with. ❤️❤️❤️.’

Meanwhile, Ali’s hubby wrote his own special message.

‘Another year of laughing my bloody head off with my one true love. You are the salt to my pepper. The avocado to my aubergine. You make everything infinitely better and I’m so grateful that you chose me every single day. Here’s to many, many more 💐🍾🥂#HappyAnniversary to my amazing wife @alibastianinsta#SurroundedByLove,’ the Mamma Mia star said.

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.