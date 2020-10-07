All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas special – air date, cast, plot

The All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas special will see a snowy Yorkshire Dales

The All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas special on Channel 5 promises to be a Christmas TV highlight.

The classic series, based on the books by veterinary surgeon Alf Wright, originally starred Christopher Timothy, Robert Hardy and Peter Davison.

This year Channel 5 has rebooted the show with a new cast taking the leading roles and it’s been a huge hit. And Channel 5 has thankfully made not only a Christmas special but also a second series is on the way next year.

When is the All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas special on?

Christmas Day looks a good bet, although Channel 5 will not confirm a release date until much nearer the time. It’s possible that Channel 5 might opt for a different day to avoid a clash with the Call the Midwife Christmas special, which is very likely to be on Christmas Day.

What’s the plot for the festive special?

Sadly, we haven’t had any details yet for the Christmas special. However, expect snowy scenes in Yorkshire and James Herriot possibly losing out on his Christmas dinner to solve a cow emergency!

What’s the cast of the Christmas special?

All the main cast are back for the Christmas special. Nicholas Ralph returns as James Herriot, who is finally getting the measure of his boss Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West). While Callum Woodhouse will no doubt be getting up to more mischief as Tristan Farnon. And Mrs, Hall (Anna Madeley) will have the unenviable job of trying to keep everyone in order. Plus former Hollyoaks star Rachel Shenton will return as farmer Helen.

Is there a trailer yet for the festive episode?

Sadly not yet. Watch this space!

The All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas special will be shown over the festive period. While series two is expected to be screened in 2021 (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).