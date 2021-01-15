All Creatures Great and Small will be back. Don't read on if you've yet to watch the Christmas special as article contains spoilers!

All Creatures Great and Small season 2 promises to be one of the TV highlights of 2021.

The first series of All Creatures Great and Small proved to be an enormous hit. And so was the heartwarming All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas special. And it’s already been announced that a second series is on the way!

All Creatures Great and Small season 2 release date

Channel 5 is still to announce when the second series of All Creatures Great and Small will air. But we’re hopeful of an autumn 2021 release date.

What’s the plot?

Well the story will pick up from the Christmas special which opened on Christmas Eve. Poor James was in bits as Helen prepared to get married to Hugh. However as Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen, revealed, the farmer was having doubts about her marriage.

“It’s emotional because it’s Christmas Eve and the night before her wedding and she’s uncertain. I don’t think she thought a proposal was around the corner and it blindsided her. Now, with everyone at the party asking about her plans, she’s overwhelmed.”

Helen and James ended up being trapped together on a remote farm as a thick fog rested over the Dales. James wrestled with telling Helen his true feelings but decided against it.

On Christmas Day James decided to head home, but upon reaching a crossroads he suddenly decided to head back. When James arrived, he found out that Helen didn’t go through with the wedding.

But does this mean Helen and James will actually get together in series 2? Or will Helen be so emotionally confused she decides she doesn’t want another relationship so soon? And how will Hugh react to all this?!

Who’s in All Creatures Great and Small season 2?

All the main cast are expected to return. Expect more arguments between Tristan Faron (Callum Woodhouse) and his older brother Siegried Farnon (Samuel West), while Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) tries to keep the peace. Meanwhile, James (Nicholas Ralph) will be seeing how Helen (Rachel Shenton) feels after the huge events of the Christmas special.

Is there a trailer for season 2?

Sadly not yet, watch this space!

All Creatures Great and Small is expected to return in 2021 (see our TV guide for full listings).