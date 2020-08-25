C5’s new version of All Creatures Great and Small follows the adventures of Yorkshire vet James Herriot

A new reimagining of much-loved vet drama All Creatures Great and Small is coming soon to Channel 5. The new series is based once more on the best-selling books by real-life Yorkshire vet Alf Wight, who wrote under the pen-name of James Herriot.

The original series starred Christopher Timothy as James and now newcomer Nicholas Ralph is taking on the coveted role as the young but talented vet who starts his career in the Yorkshire Dales.

When will All Creatures Great and Small be on Channel 5?

The six-part series will begin on Tuesday 1st September 2020 and will air each week.

What’s the plot?

All Creatures Great and Small follows newly-qualified vet James as he leaves his home in Glasgow to come for an interview in the fictional Yorkshire village of Darrowby with irascible head vet Siegfried Farnon. It soon proves a baptism of fire for James as he tries to demonstrate his talent and win over both Siegfried and some of the hard-to-please locals.

“James proves himself and gains Siegfried’s respect and Siegfried sees something in him that he recognises in himself from when he was a younger vet,” says Nicholas, who wasn’t too daunted by the success of the original series.

“Of course it’s big shoes to fill but it’s exciting knowing there’s already this fan base!”

Who’s in the cast?

Along with Nicholas Ralph as James, Mr Selfridge’s Samuel West co-stars as Siegfried, who runs the Skeldale House veterinary practice. The Durrells’ Callum Woodhouse plays Siegfried’s irresponsible younger Tristan and Deadwater Fell’s Anna Madeley plays housekeeper Mrs Hall. Former Hollyoaks star Rachel Shenton also appears as spirited farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson, who soon catches James’ eye.

There are several guest stars to look out for too, including Dame Diana Rigg as the vets’ legendary client Mrs Pumphrey, the owner of pampered Pekingese Tricki-Woo. Meanwhile Nigel Havers is racecourse manager General Ransom and Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis is landowner Hugh Hulton, a rival for Helen’s affections.

All Creatures Great and Small trailer – what does it reveal?

The sneak peek features plenty of scenic views of the glorious Yorkshire Dales. It sees James arrive in Darrowby and take up the role as Siegfried’s new assistant – of which there have been many! He also has a few animal encounters including one with Tricki-Woo and he starts to bond with Helen…

What else do we know?

Nicholas loved working with his four-legged co-stars!

“They’ve been magic and so good,” he says. “I met some tiny calves who were the cutest things. I also have great respect for horses because I don’t want to get caught at the back of them. One horse pooped when I was near the rear and that was grim!”

All Creatures Great and Small begins on Channel 5 on Tuesday 1 September 2020