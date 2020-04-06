Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals are coming to the comfort of your living room amid coronavirus.

Due to the lockdown, we’re unable to venture out to cinemas and theatres for entertainment. But thanks to Andrew Lloyd Webber there’s an alternative.

If you’re a fan of musicals, you definitely won’t want to miss The Shows Must Go On.

In a Twitter update, Andrew Lloyd Webber explained that there’d be a new musical every Friday to watch for free.

He confirmed that this would continue “for a few weeks”, and they’d be starting with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The musicals will stream live, but if you’re unable to tune in they’ll be available for 48 hours following their premiere.

Jesus Christ Superstar is the next musical to stream, and this will be available to watch at 7pm on Friday 10th April.

So if you’re looking for something to entertain you this Good Friday, why not bring the West End to your living room?

The YouTube description reads, “Welcome to The Shows Must Go On, the channel bringing you showtunes, backstage access and full performances from some of the best loved musicals in history!

“Featuring melodic moments, show-stopping solos and high notes for the history books.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber is no stranger to the small screen, as he’s appeared on plenty of BBC programmes in search for the next musical talent.

In 2006, BBC1 aired How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria? where they were on the hunt for the next Sound of Music star.

The following year, Any Dream Will Do invited actors to audition to play Joseph.

It’s not known how long these streams will continue for, but we’re sure they’ll help to spread joy.

Elsewhere, the BBC launched Bitesize Daily to help frazzled parents with homeschooling.

Not as fun as musicals, but definitely essential!