Anne Robinson revealed as Countdown’s first female host

Anne Robinson becomes the sixth host of Countdown.

Anne Robinson is replacing Nick Hewer, 76, who has fronted Countdown for ten years.

The former The Weakest Link presenter will be Countdown’s first-ever woman host. In a statement, Anne Robinson said: “I am beyond thrilled to be joining Countdown. The show is almost as old as I am and just as historic. I am particularly excited to be working alongside the show’s two other formidable women.”

“Worryingly, Susie and Rachel are not only very smart but younger, prettier and thinner than me. Sadly, there’s no time for another face lift so I’ll have to make do with this old one.”

Anne became famous for her direct tone with contestants on The Weakest Link but she’s promised she will be “toning down her nastiness” when she takes over as Countdown host this summer.

When asked how she would fare on the show, she said: “I am a crossword nut so the Countdown conundrums I can make sense of. But the adding up and taking away – I can’t go much further than working out the fee once my agent takes his cut.”

Steph McGovern announced the news on her live lunchtime talk show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, which airs on Channel 4. You can watch a clip below:

Nick Hewer decided to leave during the second coronavirus lockdown. He announced his departure when filming began again in December last year.

He tweeted: “Delighted to be back in the Countdown studio after another enforced lockdown, BUT this latest lockdown has given me an opportunity to consider my future life and I’ve decided it’s a good time to step down at the end of my contract in the New Year.

“As someone in his 77th year who will be in his 10th year hosting the great British institution that is Countdown, I think it’s time to smell the flowers and get a dog.”

