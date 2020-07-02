Annie Jones – things you didn’t know about the Neighbours star

From famous friends to award-winning performances, there is plenty to learn about Annie Jones...

Annie Jones arrived on Ramsay Street as Neighbours favourite Jane Harris in 1986, winning fans’ hearts across the globe.

Jane was the geeky friend of Charlie Mitchell, played by Kylie Minogue, and even won herself the infamous nickname ‘Plain Jane Superbrain’ with her bookish ways.

Annie’s character went through legendary makeover on screen as she tried to win over Mike Young, who was played by Guy Pearce – a scene that went down in Neighbours history.

Fast forward three decades and Jane’s once again become a Ramsay Street favourite, this time bringing her estranged daughter, Nicolette Stone, with her.

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She has guest starred in countless TV dramas.

Annie made a brief return to Neighbours in 2005 for the soap’s 20th anniversary.

She has three older sisters.

But what else do we know about Annie Jones? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Annie Jones first auditioned to play Charlene Mitchell

While it is hard to imagine anyone else by Kylie Minogue playing Charlene Mitchell, Annie Jones actually auditioned for the same role when she was 19. While she might have been pipped to the post by Kylie, Annie went on to land the role of Jane and the pair became great friends both on and off screen.

Annie Jones put her career on hold for a very special reason

When Annie left neighbours, she was excited to try new things as her career continued to rocket, But sadly things had to be put on hold so that she could become her mother’s carer. Annie told us: “I had been a career for my mother for 15 years, she had Alzheimer’s, and so because of that I couldn’t commit myself to a long-running series and could only do guest roles here and there. I was really craving something with some longevity and what better place than Neighbours?”

She made some of her best friends on Neighbours

As well as staying in touch with good friend Stefan Dennis, who plays Neighbours legend Paul Robinson, Annie has also stayed in touch with some of her other Neighbours co-stars. “Fiona Corke, who played Paul’s wife Gail Robinson, and I are very firm friends, and that’s a friendship that has remained after we met on Neighbours. We were thick as thieves then and still are! Kylie is so busy and spends a lot of her time in the UK, so we don’t catch up very often, but I’m in touch with Guy. Every now and then we touch base and see how one another are getting on.”

Her name isn’t a actually Annie Jones

Like a lot of actresses, Annie changed her name when she launched her acting career. Her name is actually Annika Jancso.

She hasn’t always been an actress

Before finding fame on Neighbours, Annie started her career as a model. She also starred in Australian TV show The Henderson Kids before playing Ramsay Street’s Jane Harris.

She has a famous husband

Annie has been married to Neighbours director Paul Moloney since 1989. The pair met while Annie was starring in The Henderson Kids, which Paul was directing at the time.

She has won two Logie awards

Annie has bagged herself not one, but two, of the most coveted awards in the Australian TV industry. The first time Annie won a Logie was the Most Popular Actress in 1989 for her role of Jane Harris in Neighbours. The actress then went on to win a second Logie in 1991 her role in Australian drama Jackaroo.

She’s a Neighbours fan

While Annie might have had nearly three decades away from Neighbours before she returned in 2018, she still managed to keep up with the comings and goings of Ramsay Street. She told us: “I tune in, not every night, but I keep tabs on what is going on and who is up to what… I’ve always enjoyed it. It’s like a nice warm cup of tea to come home to at the end of a long day!”

Annie Jones’ Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Annie Jones’ age is 53. She was born on 13 January 1967.

Is she in a relationship?

Annie Jones is married to Neighbours director Paul Moloney.

Where was she born?

Annie Jones was born in Adelaide, South Australia.

