I'm A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec finally find out what blended cockroach tastes like...

I’m A Celebrity fans are about to finally get the moment they have all been waiting for when hosts Ant and Dec take on a dreaded Bushtucker Trial.

Since 2002 Ant and Dec have been seen cringing from there sidelines as celebrities face their worst fears in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

But until now the presenting duo have managed to stay clean and dry while famous faces are put to the test with rats, creepy crawlies and gunge.

Ant and Dec face their fears on I’m A Celebrity



However, that is all set to change in a one-off show called I’m A Celebrity – a Jungle Story, which is set to air on Sunday 8th on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.

The show will see Ant and Dec reminiscing about their favourite moments from the past 19 series of the show, ahead of series 20 which starts on Sunday 15th November.

Fans will already know that I’m A Celebrity 2020 is going to look a bit different this year due to current travel restrictions.

Instead of being based in the Australian jungle, the new series will be set in Gwrych Castle in Wales.

I’m A Celebrity – a Jungle Story will see former campmates talking about their time on the show, while also finally seeing Ant and Dec take on three terrifying Bushtucker Trials.

In scenes filmed last year while the production team for I’m A Celebrity were still in Australia, former Jungle King Joel Dommett hosted Ant and Dec’s Bushtucker segment.

Things start off fairly tamely when the pair are doused in gunge, but it’s not long before the critters are out, and Dec is sharing a head tank with some ginormous spiders.

Ant is up next, sharing his helmet with six huge snakes… before the pair then both taking on the dreaded eating challenge.

On the menu were witchetty grubs, blended vomit fruit, fish eyes, fermented eggs and blended cockroaches.

Tune into I’m A Celebrity – a Jungle Story at 8.10 pm on Sunday to find out how the famous duo do in their trials.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is rumoured to start on ITV1 on Sunday 15th November.