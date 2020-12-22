Ant and Dec give first look at their SM:TV Live Boxing Day reunion special

The Story of SM:TV Live returns viewers to the set of Ant and Dec’s legendary Saturday morning show over twenty years after it disappeared from our screens

Ant and Dec took to Instagram this morning with a brief glimpse of the original ITV studios in London where SM:TV Live was first filmed to tease The Story of SM: TV Live.

The video clip features the two, most recently seen on I’m A Celeb 2020, reminiscing about filming the “first-ever link for the first-ever episode” of the hit children’s show outside the former ITV studio building.

Dec swears he can remember the initial link as “something along the lines of ‘wake up get up it’s Saturday morning…'” This first-look clip then transforms into the duo cutting the original link for SM: TV Live.

A much younger Ant and Dec then tell us exactly why we shouldn’t miss SM:TV Live. Ant says “from now on Saturday mornings will never, repeat never, be the same again.” Dec then tells us that we’d “be absolutely loopy bonkers to miss it!”

Cat Deeley herself must have been in on the reveal, commenting “Wake up …. Get up ……. It’s ‘fresh and funky'” below the video clip.

The clip was captioned: “We’ve popped a little SM:TV in your stocking that we think yule like… back on the same slot as when it started twenty-two years ago! Set your alarms, Boxing Day at 9:25am on @ITV you’d be absolutely loopy bonkers to miss it.”

The original series of SM:TV Live ran from 1998 to 2003, and Ant and Dec presented it alongside Cat Deeley for the first three years of its run. The Story of SM:TV Live reunites the original presenting trio and will take a look back at some of the best memories from the show including segments like Dec Says and Wonkey Donkey.

The Story of SM:TV Live airs on ITV at 9:25am on Boxing Day, and repeat on Sunday 27th December at 8pm.