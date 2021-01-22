Ant and Dec reveal taste of new series.

Ant and Dec have teased a first look at the new series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

ITV has revealed that the boys will be back in February 2021 and judging by the trailer it looks like the new series will be a huge amount of fun.

The trailer sees the lads don a string of different outfits – good luck spotting them all! We clocked Dec wearing a blonde wig and a dress at one point! There’s even a scene where the boys are near a microphone, are they planning some singing?!

Ant and Dec love making Saturday Night Takeaway and it promises to really brighten up February. We like how Saturday flashes up in pink during the trailer!

They tweeted out the clip, writing: “The happiest ninety minutes of the week is back this February! Who’s ready for the non-stop show show to be back on your telly?”

It’s not been revealed yet exactly what Ant and Dec will be up to on the new series.

Last year Ant told us about how they get nervous making Takeaway. “Funnily enough we’re always nervous with Takeaway because there’s always so much going on.

“One minute you’re singing and dancing, the next minute you’re abseiling down the building, after that we might be surprised by Stephen Mulhern or doing an audience surprise. You’re kind of doing several jobs. It’s like you’re a ringmaster!”

It comes as Ant and Dec enjoyed huge success recently with the latest series of I’m a Celebrity. That of course was filmed in Wales this time rather than Australia due to the pandemic.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV in February (see our TV Guide for full listings).