Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back, but fans have just got one complaint after watching the first episode of the new series.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway was back on our screens last night and fans couldn’t be happier.

But while everyone was thrilled to see Ant and Dec back in their prime Saturday night slot, there was just one complaint – and it was a pretty big one.

Fans of the show weren’t happy with the sound quality from the live show – something that is bound to be a work in progress as the show returns with some major changes due to social distancing restrictions.

New series, new look

With current lockdown rules in place, the show is unable to have the usual live audience in the studio and instead they used a virtual audience wall.

While the wall looked impressive and helped bring the usual excitement levels to the show as 300 families from across the country joined in, there were teething problems with the sound.

Fans complained that they couldn’t focus on what Ant and Dec were saying because of the constant background noise from the virtual audience.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain, asking if the audience could be muted for certain parts of the show next week…

Despite fans being distracted by the sound, Ant and Dec’s comeback episode – the first of series 17 – was as brilliant as always.

Not only were we treated to an opening number by Gary Barlow and Beverley Knight live from the studio, there was also Operation Thank You Miss and the most hilarious ‘Get Out Of Me Ear’ with Harry and Jamie Redknapp.

There were also all the usual prizes and giveaways too, and it felt brilliant to have Ant and Dec back on our screens at last.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.