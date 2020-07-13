Antiques Roadshow guest stunned by value of ‘worthless’ brooch

Everyone was shocked by the brooch's true value!

Antiques Roadshow left people gobsmacked after revealing just how much one brooch was worth.

A woman revealed she had inherited the brooch from her grandmother, dismissing it as a “big blue blob”.

Apparently, she has received several evaluations of the brooch with some claiming it was merely costume jewellery.

Despite this, the brooch had sentimental value, as the woman revealed, “I inherited it from my grandmother, who gave it to my father, who gave it to me to wear on my wedding day, which I did – something blue.”

But now, she was curious to find out whether or not the brooch was really worth anything, and expert John Benjamin revealed that it was.

He said, “When we were sitting at the table back there, you said to me I’ve got a brooch that has always been known as the ‘big blue blob’.

“And sure enough when you see it sitting there… it is a big blue blob.”

John went on to say that others were talking “absolute rubbish” by dismissing it, because the brooch actually contained a huge sapphire surrounded by 22 diamonds.

He added, “I think it weighs 25 to 30 carats and in the world of gem stones, that’s quite big.”

John then revealed that the brooch could auction between £40,000 and £50,000. Definitely not worthless!

The woman replied by looking shocked, and said, “I don’t want to swear… blooming heck.”

John added, “Blooming heck indeed. it’s an absolute beauty, you know, what else can I say about it? It’s fabulous. Thank you very much indeed.”

Fans loved the shocking moment too, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

One wrote, “Fantastic, genuine reaction from the lady with the broach. Good on you. #AntiquesRoadshow”

Another joked, “Woweeee….the sapphire brooch on #antiquesroadshow *adds to Christmas list* 🙏🏼”

Antiques Roadshow airs at 6pm on BBC1 at on Sundays.