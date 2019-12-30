Ardal O’Hanlon explains why he’s leaving Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise star Ardal O’Hanlon reveals why he's departing the BBC1 series…

All good TV things must come to an end, and sadly for fans of BBC1’s hit crime drama Death in Paradise, it’ll soon be time for DI Jack Mooney to leave the sun-soaked (fictional) island of Saint Marie…

When leading man Ardal O’Hanlon announced he was packing up as DI Jack Mooney, he joined the ranks of predecessors Ben Miller and Kris Marshall.

Fortunately Death in Paradise is robust – like Trigger’s broom in Only Fools and Horses it successfully survives change. And with Ralf Little already announced as O’Hanlon’s successor, the big question now is – will Jack leave Saint Marie alive or dead?

We chatted to the very funny Death in Paradise star Ardal O’Hanlon, 54, for more…

Why do you feel it’s time to leave Death in Paradise?

Ardal O’Hanlon: “To be honest with you it was always on the cards. It’s a tough old station out there, being away from family for so long. There’s only so much you can do, no matter how much you love it – and I really do love it. I’ve been involved in four series and solved over 20 murders!”

Will Jack be going out with a bang?

AOH: “I can’t tell you very much about my exit storyline. I’m under strict instructions not to reveal anything! I can tell you I’ve filmed four episodes for the new series and there might be the odd flirtation for Jack. All the key plot ingredients are there against the fantastic backdrop of the island. I’m sorry to wield my power in this way but I don’t want to give anything away, or I might never be allowed to work in television again!”

What about this week’s opening episode?

AOH: “There’s a big festival in Saint Marie – they have a lot of festivals given the island’s high murder rate! Our guest stars include Samuel West and Ade Edmondson, and it’s about a family-at-war. When Aaron’s (Elliot Cowen) wife Vanessa (Amanda Hale) is stabbed by a man in a devil mask suspicions fall upon his estranged brother. I love the villains in Death in Paradise. You often have very posh, bickering families and sometimes don’t have much sympathy for the victims either!”

We also hear that Jack goes to dance classes…

AOH: “Yes he does, but I don’t think I’ll be doing Strictly any time soon. I’m a dancer trapped in the body of a tree!”

When Jack departs Ralf Little is set to take over as DI Neville Parker. Did you have any advice for him?

AOH: “We’ve been in regular contact and I’ve given him general notes, but it’s funny… I remember when I started there was nothing Kris could tell me to prepare for it. Specific advice doesn’t land until you get there. I mainly told him about things to do in his spare time because Guadeloupe is a magical place. I’m really going to miss it.”

What was the best advice you received?

AOH: “When you’re working from 7am until 7pm it can get a little hot under the collar. Keeping cool is really important. The best piece of advice I got was to wear as little as possible. Within a week or two of starting the job I lost all shame and was stripping down between takes!”

Death in Paradise returns to BBC1 on Thursday 9 January at 9pm.