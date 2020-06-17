After Life star Ashley Jensen opens up about working with David Bowie

Bowie appeared in an episode of Extras...

Ashley Jensen has reflected on her time working with rock legend David Bowie.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the After Life star joined Lorraine Kelly to speak about her latest series of Agatha Raisin.

Lorraine spoke about the Sky One show, saying, “Agatha Raisin. Third season. Huge fanbase, people absolutely love it!”

Ashley added, “Yes they do…it’s just such a positive vibe. It’s complete escapism. I think with everything going on in the world at the minute and the whole uncertainty of everything, it’s a breath of fresh air really.”

In addition to the Agatha Raisin, Ashley spoke fondly about her time working on Extras, which was her breakthrough role.

She also starred in After Life, Ricky Gervais’ most recent Netflix venture, especially how they were able to joke on set.

But one of her fondest memories was working with rock legend David Bowie, who appeared in one episode of Extras.

Good Morning Britain aired a quick glimpse of his episode, with Lorraine describing his performance as “so good”.

Ashley revealed, “He was amazing! It almost didn’t feel real, at that time in my career I’d been a jobbing actress and I considered myself successful.

“This was the first time I was actually surrounding myself with people like Samuel L. Jackson and David Bowie and Ben Stiller and Kate Winslet… and Ricky!”

She added, “I have to say, standing in a room with David Bowie didn’t feel real. And he’s one of these people that I feel so privileged to have met him.”

In the episode, David Bowie wrote a song about Ricky Gervais’ character, making it one of the show’s most iconic moments.