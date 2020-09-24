A new arrival heading for Walford as actress Simone Lahbib joins the cast...

There is trouble heading for EastEnders this autumn as a new arrival in the Square kickstarts a brand new storyline for Mick Carter.

Actress Simone Lahbib has joined the EastEnders cast as a mysterious new character, and according to show bosses she is going to make a huge impact on the Carter family.

Simone has already begun filming in her new role, and will appear on screen for the first time next month.

A mysterious newcomer

Bosses are keeping details of Simone’s character tightly under wraps for the time being, but she is known to have links to Mick (Danny Dyer).

Simone is already a familiar face to TV fans, having appeared in shows like Bad Girls, Wire in the Blood and Downton Abbey.

The actress is also well-known to many of the EastEnders cast having appeared with Kellie Bright, Linda Henry and Louisa Bradshaw White in Bad Girls.

A Bad Girls reunion

Speaking about her new role, Simone said: “I’m thrilled to be joining EastEnders.

“I can’t say too much about who I am playing just yet, but it’s fair to say that she is set to have a lasting impact on the Carter’s and will test their strength as a family.

“It’s also been lovely to be reunited with Linda, Luisa and Kellie – it’s been a bit of a Bad Girls reunion!”

Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “We’re delighted to welcome Simone to Walford.

“Her character’s links to the Carter family will form part of an important new storyline for Mick in particular.

“It’s a story that we look forward to sharing with the audience – with its impact on the Carters set to be everlasting.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One