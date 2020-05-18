BABY BOMBSHELL in today’s Neighbours to tear THIS family apart?

The Kennedy's are feeling the pressure...

Today’s Neighbours sees a super-stressed Susan Kennedy hit rock bottom, leaving baby Aster in big trouble as Claudia Watkins announces she will be fighting them for custody of her granddaughter.

Neighbours fans have watched Susan struggling to cope since Finn Kelly’s reign of terror left two dead before he met his own dramatic demise.

But with Susan being the one who brought Finn back to Ramsay Street after his memory loss, she felt guilty that her judge of character had been so wrong, while Sheila Canning blamed her for son Gary’s death.

However, Susan’s guilt only got worse when her niece Elly Conway found herself sent to jail for Finn’s murder – a crime that Neighbours viewers know she didn’t commit.

What the Kennedy family don’t know is that Aster’s grandmother, Claudia was the one who blackmailed the judge into sending innocent Elly to jail, all so that she could get her hands on baby Aster.

With Karl and Susan now looking after Aster while Elly fights to appeal her case, Claudia has been waiting for the pair to slip up so that she can form a case against them for custody – and today sees Susan give Claudia the exact moment she has been waiting for.

With Susan struggling to cope, she has been hiding her panic attacks from husband Karl, knowing that he would only fuss around her.

But today sees everything get on top of Susan, and as she is attacked from all directions she finally snaps and takes her anger out on innocent Mackenzie.

Mackenzie is only hoping to ask her a question about her school work, but Susan verbally lashes out and leaves the student, and everyone around them, stunned.

But while Susan instantly feels awful about what she has said and goes to apologise, she is stopped in her tracks by Claudia who tells her and Karl that she witnessed the whole outburst and will be putting together a custody case with immediate effect.

Karl and Susan are shocked by her words and their world starts to fall apart as they realise they could let Elly down by failing to do the one thing they promised… to look after Aster themselves.

Will Claudia win her case against the Kennedys?

And will Susan finally accept the help she so desperately needs?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5